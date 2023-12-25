'Hai Taiyaar Hum': Congress to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign from Nagpur on Dec 28

Mumbai: With a call of 'Hai Taiyaar Hum’ (We Are Ready) in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is set to sound the poll bugle in the historic central Indian town of Nagpur on December 28, coinciding with the 138th foundation day of the grand old party.

The ground where this gathering is taking place is being referred to as the 'Bharat Jodo Maidan' and the theme of this rally is 'Hai Taiyaar Hum’.

Launching the poll campaign from Nagpur has its own significance too, as the Zero Mile is believed to be the geographical centre of India.

Nagpur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra was also important during India’s freedom struggle.

In December 1920, Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, raised the slogan of non-cooperation against the tyrannical British rule from Nagpur.

It was from Nagpur that Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister, was announced as the National President of the Congress in 1959.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) with the party’s Nagpur leadership has finalised the arrangements.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, as well as the Congress party’s chief ministers, Leaders of Opposition, Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and state chiefs are slated to be present on the day of the rally.