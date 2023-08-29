Harm done to environment can’t be reversed: SC on Centre seeking discharge from oral statement in GM mustard case

Bhati said the previous assurance was given, when the matter was to be listed in the following week for final hearing. If the bench would discharge the Centre from the oral undertaking, then they can proceed to sow the mustard seeds at the ten sites initially proposed and carry out the research, she said.

Bhati also said it will not be commercially released.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing a petitioner, contended that environmental release means release into the environment and if they want to do any test, they can do it in greenhouse conditions otherwise it will lead to contamination.

Bhushan argued that the technical expert committee had said no open test will be conducted until the regulatory mechanism, which is in shambles, is improved.

Justice Nagarathna told Bhati that the bench is in a new combination, as Justice Dinesh Maheshwari has retired. Earlier, a bench comprising justices Maheshwari and Nagarathna had heard the matter.

The bench told Bhati that the whole matter has to be argued afresh. Referring to the application seeking discharge from oral statement, the bench asked Bhati, “Why should we do this piecemeal kind of a thing?”

The bench also said that environment and ecology must also be maintained and the court needs to understand the whole problem.