Haryana State Commission for Women summons Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on April 18 over his comments on BJP leader Hema Malini

This comes after BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling party.

He said, "Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general."