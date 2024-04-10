JOIN US
Haryana State Commission for Women summons Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on April 18 over his comments on BJP leader Hema Malini

This comes after BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling party.
The Haryana State Commission for Women on Wednesday asked Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to appear before it on April 18 and give his explanation regarding the comments made against BJP leader Hema Malini.

This comes after BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling party.

He said, "Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general."

Yesterday, even the Election Commission issued Congress leader Randeep Surjewala a show-cause notice for his alleged undignified remarks against actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini.

However, Surjewala has said the undated video was edited and distorted and he never intended to insult or hurt the BJP MP.

