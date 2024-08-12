8 injured as two factions of Namdhari sect open fire at each other in Haryana

Chandigarh: Eight people sustained bullet injuries when two factions of the Namdhari sect opened fire at each other over an old land dispute in Haryana's Sirsa district on Sunday, police said.
A case has been registered in the matter.
A heated argument broke out between two factions of the Namdhari sect in Sirsa's Rania over a plot of land. Later, members of both groups opened fire, resulting in injuries to eight people, a police official said.
Police personnel managed to control the situation after reaching the spot. The injured were rushed to the Agroha medical college, police said.
A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway. Heavy police force has been deployed in Rania, they said.
Published 11 August 2024, 23:24 IST