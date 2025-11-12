Menu
Al Falah University started out as engineering college in 1997, MBBS classes began in 2019

For the MBBS course, it charges Rs 16.37 lakh each in the first four years, and Rs 9 lakh in the last year. For a two-bed occupancy hostel room, it levies a yearly fee of Rs 3,10,000.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025
Published 12 November 2025
