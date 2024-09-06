Amid global turmoil, India needs stable govt: Naqvi

"A few days ago, I read about a 34-year-old Democratic woman MP from America, Ocasio Cortez, whose short political journey is an example of crisis and struggles and success. Her father died of cancer while working in a small job, her mother worked as a cleaner in people's houses to earn a living; she studied through school loan and worked as a waitress for a living. American MP Cartez, who had a challenging life, is a living example of turning struggle into resolve and resolve into success," he said.