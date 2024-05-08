Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

BJP government not in trouble, asserts Haryana CM after MLAs withdraw support

MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 07:23 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 07:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said his government is not in trouble and is working strongly, a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation in the state.

MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

"The government is not in any trouble, it is working strongly," Saini told reporters in Sirsa when asked to comment on the withdrawal of support.

Saini was campaigning for BJP's Sirsa Lok Sabha candidate Ashok Tanwar.

The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2024, 07:23 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsHaryanaNayab Singh Saini

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT