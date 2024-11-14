Home
india haryana

Cow smuggler dead, six others injured after their vehicle overturns during police chase in Haryana

A police spokesperson said the injured smugglers were admitted to a hospital, and added that the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family after the postmortem.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 16:58 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 16:58 IST
India NewsCrimeHaryanacow smugglers

