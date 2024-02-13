Haryana Police use teargas shells to disperse farmers marching to Delhi

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Tuesday hurled tear gas shells when some youth, who were part of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, tried to break barricades set up at the Shambhu border in Ambala.

Despite an appeal by the Haryana Police to stay away from the barricades, many youth continued to stay put and stood over the barricades, officials claimed.

When a few youth broke an iron barricade and tried to throw it off the Ghaggar river bridge, the police lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells.