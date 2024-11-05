Home
Haryana Assembly's winter session from November 13

It will be the first full-fledged session of the newly-elected 15th state Assembly.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 15:31 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 15:31 IST
