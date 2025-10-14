Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana IPS officer 'suicide': Dalits not safe under BJP govt, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Kumar's family this morning and said his death is not about the respect of one family but all Dalits.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 08:56 IST
India NewsBJPPriyanka GandhiHaryanaSuicideIPSDalits

Follow us on :

Follow Us