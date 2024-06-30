Home
Haryana: Mini truck caught carrying 48 calves to slaughterhouse

All the four accused are residents of UP's Saharanpur district.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 18:33 IST
Ambala: Police here on Saturday said they have arrested four people for allegedly taking 48 calves in a mini truck to Uttar Pradesh for slaughtering them.

All the four accused are residents of UP's Saharanpur district, they said.

Acting on information, a team of police stopped a truck at the Kalpi flyover near Mullana. The truck was carrying buffalo calves, police said.

During questioning, the accused confessed that they were taking these calves to a slaughterhouse in UP, they said, adding that a case has been registered under the section of the Prevention of the Animal Cruelty Act.

Published 29 June 2024, 18:33 IST
