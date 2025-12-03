Menu
Hated them due to their beauty: Haryana woman held for killing three girls; murders son to avoid suspicion

The SP quoted the woman as saying that as soon as she saw a beautiful girl, she would get jealous that the child would grow up to be more beautiful than her.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 16:58 IST
Published 03 December 2025
