Man, booked in cheating case, held after 28 years in Haryana's Nuh

A case of cheating and forgery was registered against Gulzer, a resident of Malaka village in Tauru area in district Nuh, at Tapukara police station in Rajasthan in 1996.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 20:11 IST

Nuh: A man, who had been absconding for 28 years in a cheating case and was wanted by Rajasthan Police, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Gulzer was held on Saturday morning from his village Malaka, they said.

A case of cheating and forgery was registered against Gulzer, a resident of Malaka village in Tauru area in district Nuh, at Tapukara police station in Rajasthan in 1996.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in Rajasthan when he could not be arrested, said police.

Rajasthan Police had conducted several raids at his house to arrest him but he had managed to flee every time.

Nuh police have informed Rajasthan Police about his arrest, said a police official.

