Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh amid mobile internet services suspension, DGP holds meeting

In the meeting, attended by senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Kapur said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.

The government announced the decision to suspend mobile Internet from August 26-28, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during Monday's rally.

The Nuh authorities had recently denied permission to hold the religious procession on August 28 after an earlier one in July was disrupted following communal violence.

The order to suspend mobile Internet was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad on Saturday.