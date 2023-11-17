Stones pelted at women going for puja in Haryana's Nuh, FIR lodged

A group of women were attacked by unidentified children who 'pelted stones' at them on Thursday in Nuh, Haryana, injuring 3.

According to ANI, the incident took place near a mosque around 8:20 pm on Thursday when a group of women were on their way for a 'kuan (well) poojan'.'

When the women got close to the madrasa, the kids reportedly 'threw stones' at them resulting in people from both communities flocking there, creating tension in the area.