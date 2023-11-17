Stones pelted at women going for puja in Haryana's Nuh, FIR lodged

A group of women were attacked by unidentified children who 'pelted stones' at them on Thursday in Nuh, Haryana, injuring 3.
According to ANI, the incident took place near a mosque around 8:20 pm on Thursday when a group of women were on their way for a 'kuan (well) poojan'.'
When the women got close to the madrasa, the kids reportedly 'threw stones' at them resulting in people from both communities flocking there, creating tension in the area.
The police registered an FIR and has called the 'mawlawi' of the madrasa for questioning.
Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya appealed the people to maintain peace and said that relevant action will be taken against those involved and also mentioned that there has been no big injury in the incident, as reported by ANI.
Haryana's Nuh has witnessed communal clashes earlier this year in July when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob, killing six people.
According to the police, 'over 61 cases were registered in connection with the riots and at least 340 suspects were arrested in other districts where mobs attacked mobs and vandalised shops and restaurants.
Mamman Khan, a Congress leader and Ferozepur Jhirka MLA, was detained in September after being identified as one of the suspects in the violence.
He was accused of inciting the clashes and of being in contact with suspects who shared "misleading" and "provocative" posts on social media, as reported by Hindustan Times.