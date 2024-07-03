High Court order limiting period of bail to two months 'incorrect', says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has termed as "incorrect" an order of the Orissa High Court which limited the period of bail granted to an accused in a case lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to two months.

The bench, while referring to a verdict passed earlier by the top court, said it is now well settled that the right to speedy trial is recognised as a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution and is closely tied to the right to life and personal liberty.

A vacation bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the petitioner had filed a bail application in the high court which had taken notice of the fact that the petitioner was in custody since May 11, 2022 and only one witness was examined so far.