15-year-old boy among five killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Mandi

According to police, the accident took place on Saturday around 10 pm on the Barot-Ghatadani link road. They were returning home from a marriage ceremony.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 15:32 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 15:32 IST
