156 roads including one NH closed in Himachal as rain continues to lash parts of state

During this period Palampur recorded 68 mm rainfall, followed by 60 mm in Baijnath, 58.4 mm in Mandi, 56.4 mm in Guler, 53 mm in Dharamshala, 51.4 mm in Kufri, 50 mm in Shimla and Jogindernagar each, 48.6 mm in Naina Devi, 46.6 mm in Kangra, 46 mm in Nagrota Suriyanas, it said.