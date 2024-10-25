Home
Army jawan killed in road accident in Himachal's Hamirpur

The victims were identified as Vikas Kumar (24), working in the Indian Army and Nikhil Kumar (22), they said. Vikas had come home on leave.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 12:20 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 12:20 IST
Road accidentHimachal PradeshArmyHamirpur

