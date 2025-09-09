Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

PM Modi meets baby orphaned by cloudburst in Himachal's Kangra, cradles infant in touching gesture

The government has declared Neetika a “Child of the State” and vowed full support for her upbringing, education, and future dreams.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 13:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 13:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra Modiflood victims

Follow us on :

Follow Us