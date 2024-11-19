Home
'Prasad' sold at Hamirpur temple trust shop in Himachal unfit to consume, finds lab report

Rotes are made of wheat, sugar and 'desi ghee' or vegetable oil, and are offered to Baba Balak Nath by the devotees as a customary practice.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:50 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 14:50 IST
