himachal pradesh

Record production of 1,545 metric tonnes of apple juice concentrate this year so far: Himachal CM Sukhu

He said the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) is crushing nearly all apples procured, with minimal fruit being sold through auctions.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 12:02 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 12:02 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshSukhvinder Singh Sukhu

