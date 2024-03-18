'No stay', but SC to examine disqualified Congress MLAs plea against Himachal Speaker's order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the disqualification of six Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh for cross voting during the Rajya Sabha poll in violation of the party whip.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, however, issued notice to the Speaker's office, seeking its response within four weeks.

The court also observed that the EC normally does not go ahead with notifications for fresh polls, when the matter is pending judicial adjudication.

"We can issue notice. There can't be stay of the Speaker's order," the bench said, as senior advocate Harish Salve for the disqualified MLAs challenged the validity of the Speaker's order.

Salve referred to the decision taken by the EC for bypolls to their constituencies. He said filing of nomination will be notified on May 7.

"If it is not stayed, then the instant matter would become infructuous," he said. "Normally when the matter is pending, the EC will take care of it," the bench said. "The EC may delay issuance of notification, once we issue notice," the bench added.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, on the opposite side, said when the election process starts, the court does not intervene.

The bench, however, said the writ petition was filed prior to EC's decision.

Salve referred to the date of whip and the disqualification proceedings initiated by the Speaker on February 27, when even the petition was not served upon them.