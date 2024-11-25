Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Woman in Himachal Pradesh bullies Kashmiri shawl sellers, video turns up on X

The 2.46-minute video that surfaced on social media showed the woman telling the two Kashmiris not to come to the village and asking them to say 'Jai Shri Ram' to prove they are 'Hindustani'.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 16:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 16:43 IST
India NewsViral videoHimachal Pradeshharrassmenthate speechKashmiriKashmiri shawls

Follow us on :

Follow Us