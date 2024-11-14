Woman's body found in Ravi river in Himachal's Chamba

<p>Shimla: The body of a woman was recovered from the Ravi River in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Some locals found the body floating in the river and informed police, they said.</p>.<p>After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took custody of the body. It has been sent for post-mortem, police said.</p>.<p>Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said an investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts are also being made to ascertain the woman's identity.</p>