He was a humble, decent, well educated & well meaning man. His humility & decency was seen as a weakness. I regret having participated in a movement that vilified him & helped a rogue regime come to power pic.twitter.com/6JWOrdCZdE
On his first punyatithi, we remember with deep respect the immense contribution of Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to India’s nation-building. A transformative leader, he reshaped the country’s economic path and expanded opportunities for millions through economic… pic.twitter.com/8hpCBiLFuW