How foreign refugees can apply for Indian citizenship under Citizenship (Amendment) Act rules

New Delhi: An Empowered Committee in states headed by a government-appointed Census Operations Director will decide on the applications for citizenship by people from persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring countries.

The Empowered Committee, which will also have an officer (Deputy Secretary rank) from the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau and five others as members, can make inquiries, if considered necessary, to ascertain the suitability of the applicant, including obtaining a report from the security agency.

The report will have to be uploaded online by said agency so that it is accessible to the Empowered Committee, which, after being satisfied, can choose to grant the foreign individual Indian citizenship. If the refugee is offered citizenship, they will be issued a certificate of registration or naturalisation.