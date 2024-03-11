How foreign refugees can apply for Indian citizenship under Citizenship (Amendment) Act rules

New Delhi: An Empowered Committee in states headed by a government-appointed Census Operations Director will decide on the applications for citizenship by people from persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring countries.
The Empowered Committee, which will also have an officer (Deputy Secretary rank) from the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau and five others as members, can make inquiries, if considered necessary, to ascertain the suitability of the applicant, including obtaining a report from the security agency.
The report will have to be uploaded online by said agency so that it is accessible to the Empowered Committee, which, after being satisfied, can choose to grant the foreign individual Indian citizenship. If the refugee is offered citizenship, they will be issued a certificate of registration or naturalisation.
The documents submitted by the applicant will then be verified by a District Level Committee headed by Senior Superintendent or Superintendent of Post.
A designated officer shall administer to the applicant the oath of allegiance as specified in the Second Schedule to the Citizenship Act, 1955, and thereafter, the individual will sign the oath of allegiance and forward the same (in electronic form), along with a confirmation that all the required documents have been verified, to the Empowered Committee, the MHA said.
In case an applicant fails to appear in person to submit the application and take the oath of allegiance, despite being given reasonable opportunities, the District Level Committee shall forward such an application to Empowered Committee to be considered for the refusal of Indian citizenship, it added.
(Published 11 March 2024, 17:05 IST)