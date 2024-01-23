JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

HUDA refund 'scam': ED raids 18 locations across North India

Around 18 premises across India are being searched by the officials of the federal probe agency in connection with an alleged Rs 70 crore fake refund scam in the HUDA.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 06:23 IST

Follow Us

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula and a location in Himachal Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged fake refund scam in the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), official sources said.

Around 18 premises in these cities are being searched by the officials of the federal probe agency, they said.

A location in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district is also being covered.

The probe pertains to a ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), linked to an alleged Rs 70 crore fake refund scam in the HUDA, the sources said.

HUDA is now known as 'Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran'.

The role of at least six officials of the HUDA is under scanner of the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 January 2024, 06:23 IST)
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateChandigarhHimachal Pradesh

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT