I had to write: When Shashi Tharoor sought 'licence to write' during UN stint

"In the earlier editions of my books published while I was still in the UN, I must be the only novelist in the history of fiction who has a disclaimer on the copyright page saying that though the author is an official fission of the United Nations, none of the opinions expressed by the characters in this book are to be construed as those of the author in his official capacity," Tharoor said.

"So, I just kept writing," he said.

In his latest book, The Wonderland of Words, published by Aleph Book Company, Tharoor explores "words, concepts, and particularities that constitute the sublime wonderland of the English language" in 101 essays.