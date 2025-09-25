<p>Lucknow: Posters containing the slogan ‘I love Mahadev (Lord Shiva)’ appeared at several places, including temples and mutts, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varanasi">Varanasi</a>, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, on Thursday to what the Hindu seers said "counter" the ‘I love Mohammed’ posters, which had appeared in many towns across the State in the past few days.</p><p>According to reports, the ‘I love Mahadev’ posters were pasted on the walls at many places in Varanasi by Sanatan Sena, a saffron outfit, activists led by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Narendrananda.</p><p>‘’The saint community will respond to the fundamentalists through these posters,’’ Narendrananda said in Varanasi. ‘’We will not allow India to become Bangladesh or Nepal,’’ he added.</p><p>The seers, who accompanied the sena activists, said some fundamentalist elements were trying to foment communal tension by ‘I love Mohammed’ posters and that they should be acted against.</p>.Bareilly: Ittehad-e-Millat Council leader 'threatens' cop for removing 'I Love Muhammad' posters.<p>The controversy began after some people put up a tent and pasted a poster containing ‘I love Mohammed’ during the procession being taken out on the occasion of ‘Barawafat’ earlier this month in Kanpur town in the State.</p><p>The police removed the tent and the poster, triggering a protest from the members of the Muslim community. The police also registered an FIR against 24 people in this connection.</p><p>The controversy soon spread to other towns in the State and also in some States in the country where similar posters appeared at public places, prompting police action. </p><p>The police in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district arrested a community leader and used bulldozers to remove the tents and tore the posters, besides booking several people for taking out a procession without permission.</p>