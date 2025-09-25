Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

‘I love Mahadev’ posters appear in Varanasi to counter those with ‘I love Mohammed’ slogan

Sanatan Sena activists paste posters with ‘I love Mahadev’ slogan on walls at many places in the holy city
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 14:26 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndiaVaranasi

Follow us on :

Follow Us