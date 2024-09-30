Home
I pray you live till 125; Modi will continue to be PM for long: Rajnath Singh's dig at Kharge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Kharge's remarks as "absolutely distasteful and disgraceful".
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 15:30 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 15:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghMallikarjun Kharge

