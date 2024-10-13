Home
'I stand firmly with BJP': Rao Inderjit Singh junks reports of rebellion

"All this is baseless and unfounded news. I and all my fellow MLAs (from the Ahirwal region) stand firmly with the Bharatiya Janata Party," the Union minister of state said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 09:57 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 09:57 IST
