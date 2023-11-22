IAF contingent leaves for Australia to take part in joint military exercise 'AustraHind-23'

To be conducted between Nov 22 and Dec 6, the warfare drill will promote inter-operability while undertaking multi-domain operations in urban and semi-urban terrain following the United Nations peacekeeping operations protocol.

This is the second edition of the exercise after the maiden edition last year at the Indian Army’s Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan.

The joint exercise will also seek to rehearse techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations.

The training curriculum includes sniper firing, and jointly operating surveillance and communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness. Casualty management and evacuation will also be rehearsed besides tactical actions at the company/ battalion level.

At the 2+2 meeting earlier this week, New Delhi and Canberra underscored the importance of bilateral military relations as a “core pillar” in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

The two countries also had bilateral meetings between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held a one-on-one discussion.

The two sides discussed a likely agreement for air-to-air refuelling of military aircraft and explored ways for cooperation in hydrography and anti-submarine and anti-drone warfare.