Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IAF issues show-cause notice to fighter pilot following allegations of rape

According to the sources, a 25-year-old former civilian intern at the Institute of Aerospace Safety in Palam has accused the wing commander of rape.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 14:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 14:07 IST
India NewsIndian Air Force

Follow us on :

Follow Us