IAF issues show-cause notice to fighter pilot following allegations of rape

<p>New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has slapped a show-cause notice on a wing commander after a court of inquiry probing allegations of rape against him found that he violated protocols, official sources said.</p>.<p>The notice was served on the fighter pilot, who is posted at Ambala air base, on Thursday, they said.</p>.<p>The IAF does not tolerate such acts of moral turpitude, the sources said.</p>.<p>In the show-cause notice, the IAF asked the officer why his services should not be terminated, they said.</p>.<p>According to the sources, a 25-year-old former civilian intern at the Institute of Aerospace Safety in Palam has accused the wing commander of rape.</p>.<p>The IAF had ordered investigations into the allegations against the wing commander.</p>.<p>Besides the court of inquiry, the officer also faced a probe by the Western Air Command.</p>.<p>The intern had filed a detailed complaint with the IAF in the case in March this year.</p>.<p>She alleged that the officer raped her in November 2023. It is learnt that the woman had also filed a complaint with Delhi Police in December 2023, the sources said.</p>