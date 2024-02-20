'If he is a strong PM then...': Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher challenges PM Modi for farm loan waiver

Chandigarh: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday sought that the Centre accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver, and said they will head to Delhi on Wednesday.

His statement came a day after the farmer leaders taking part in the 'Dilli Chalo' agitation rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in favour of farmers.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.