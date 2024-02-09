If judges can go to National Judicial Academy for training, why not lawyers: Supreme court

The remark was made by a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal while hearing the bail plea of Souvik Bhattacharya, son of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya, arrested in connection with the West Bengal teachers' recruitment 'scam'.