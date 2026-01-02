<p>Karnataka Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> has criticised the BJP for targeting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for selecting a Bangladeshi player for his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-premier-league">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> franchise, saying that the party should instead question Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah'">Amit Shah</a> as to why he was allowing the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to function like this.</p><p>Lashing out at the BJP and its affiliates for their outrage over the inclusion of the Bangladeshi player in the IPL, Kharge said in a post on X, "... If an overseas player is in IPL, it is because BCCI or the IPL rules allow him. " </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata-knight-riders">Kolkata Knight Riders</a> (KKR), co-owned by Khan, signed Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL 2026 in the mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi on December 16 last year. </p>.<p>Following this, a heated debate has begun over nationalism, sporting rules and political posturing, with some alleging that it is "insensitive" to have a Bangladeshi player play in India in the light of recent tension in the neighbouring country. </p><p>Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>leader from Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Som has branded Khan a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-leader-calls-shah-rukh-khan-a-traitor-for-picking-bangladeshi-cricketer-in-kkr-3848423">‘traitor who had no right to live in the country'</a>, for including Rahman in his IPL team.</p><p>Som has warned that Rahman would not be allowed to come out of the airport.</p>.<p>"Hindus are being killed there but Shah Rukh Khan still went ahead and bought Rahman for his IPL team,’’ Som said while addressing a gathering in Meerut recently. ‘’Traitors like Shahrukh Khan should understand that he is a star only because of the people of the country,’’ he said. </p><p>Som said the actor should leave the country as he had no "right" to live in India.</p><p>Hindu spiritual leader Jagatguru Rambhadracharya criticised Khan over the issue.</p>.Hindu seer Rambhadracharya slams Shah Rukh Khan over his IPL team signing Bangladeshi cricketer.<p>Slamming that the BJP, Kharge said the party's “nationalism” appears only when it suits its politics and highlighted past instances when international relations and cricket overlapped without triggering similar uproar. </p><p>"Instead of blaming the franchise, shouldn’t the BJP leaders ask why BCCI is allowing Bangladesh players to participate in IPL, when they should be banning it. The same BJP leaders have no problem when: India played with Pakistan soon after the Pahalgam attack. IPL shifted matches to Islamic countries during Covid, IPL auctions are held in Islamic countries."</p><p>Instead of questioning franchisees, he said, BJP leaders should ask tough questions to the Home Minister as to why he was allowing the ICC and BCCI to function like this.</p>