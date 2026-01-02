Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'If overseas player is in IPL, it is because rules allow it': Priyank Kharge on row over KKR buying Bangladeshi player

Karnataka Minister slams BJP for targeting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 05:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 05:43 IST
India NewsShah Rukh KhanKolkata Knight RidersIndiaPriyank KhargeIndia Premier League

Follow us on :

Follow Us