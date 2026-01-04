Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Illegal migration: Dreams abroad, dangers along the way

In North Gujarat, many families seek overseas opportunities while grappling with debt, deportation and human traffickers
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 23:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 23:40 IST
India NewsSpecialsInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us