Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

SUCI(C) protests US ‘aggression’ on Venezuela in Bengaluru

The protest, led by the party’s Bengaluru district committees, criticised 'Operation Absolute Resolve', which allegedly resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 21:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 21:27 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us