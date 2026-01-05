<p>Bengaluru: The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged a demonstration at Freedom Park on Sunday, condemning what it termed US military aggression against Venezuela and demanding the immediate withdrawal of American forces.</p>.<p>The protest, led by the party’s Bengaluru district committees, criticised 'Operation Absolute Resolve', which allegedly resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.</p>.<p>Protesters held placards and raised slogans against what they described as “imperialist expansion”, calling the US action a “dastardly attack” on Venezuela’s sovereignty.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, V Gnana Murthy, secretary of the SUCI(C) Bengaluru North district committee, alleged that the kidnapping of a democratically elected leader and his wife had exposed the “liberal façade” of US foreign policy.</p>.<p>“This invasion is not merely an assault on one nation, but a threat to the entire Latin American region, aimed at forcing sovereign states into submission at gunpoint,” Murthy said.</p>.<p>He further alleged that the unilateral aerial strikes and subsequent invasion violated Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, and urged citizens to view the Venezuelan struggle as part of a larger fight for global security and independence.</p>.<p>N Ravi, a senior district committee member (Bengaluru South), described the US administration as “war-mongers”, accusing it of attempting to control Latin America’s natural resources through “world monopoly capital”.</p>.<p>He added that while countries such as Cuba and Mexico have voiced opposition, the United Nations must act decisively to avoid becoming a “toothless” body.</p>