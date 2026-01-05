Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Insecticide banned after farmers’ deaths continues to be sold: Expert

The ban was issued through a gazette notification dated September 29, 2025, following years of activism after the deaths of 35 farmers in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, in October 2017.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 21:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 21:23 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsfarmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us