Important bills pushed through in Monsoon Session due to Oppn's disruption: Kiren Rijiju

<p>Bengaluru: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that important bills were pushed through in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of the Parliament as the opposition parties resorted to disruption of the session. The Union minister was addressing the members of the Advocates Association of Bengaluru (AAB) on 'Parliamentary System in the Largest Democracy in the World'.</p><p>The parliamentary affairs minister said that disruption in the Parliament is a loss to the representatives and not to the government at majority. “The government will push through its bills whenever required, but the loss is for the members, particularly the opposition MPs,” Kiran Rijiju said.</p>.Congress slams Rijiju's claim that Bihar SIR cannot be discussed in Parliament; cites precedents.<p>He further said, “I was not happy to push through some important bills in such a rushed manner because every bill requires intensive discussions and deliberations. There was a bill on online games. It is a regulation bill setting the rules and regulations. The whole young generation is getting trapped into online games. And, this is a regulation for the future generation. How can such a bill be passed without a discussion? We thought it is too critical a bill to be pushed to the next session,” Rijiju said.</p><p>The minister also advised younger parliamentarians to resist any orders from their leaders to disrupt the House. </p><p>“I tell younger members of the Parliament now that when your leader tells you to create disruption in the House, then you should resist and say that you have come to the Parliament to speak for the people who have voted. In the just concluded Monsoon Session, I kept pleading with the opposition parties to join the discussions. But, the opposition parties are guided by the leaders’ intentions and the House gets disrupted,” he said.</p>