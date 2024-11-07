Home
india

In a win for Elon Musk, Scindia says no to spectrum auction pitch from Ambani, Mittal

Musk-led Starlink is demanding administrative allotment of licences in line with the global trend as it looks to tap into the world's fastest-growing mobile telephony and internet market.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 11:52 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 11:52 IST
India News

