In Kyiv, PM Modi urges Zelenskyy to sit down for talks with Russia

Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday to sit down for talks with Russia to end the war and offered to act as a "friend" to help bring peace as the two leaders met in wartime Kyiv.

The first visit by an Indian prime minister in modern Ukrainian history comes at a volatile juncture in the war launched by Russia in February 2022, with Moscow making slow gains in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv presses a cross-border incursion.

During joint statements to reporters, Modi said he had come to Kyiv with a message of peace and called for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine the earliest opportunity.