In Pics| PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremony saw nearly 8000 guests, including leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region. Here are some pictures from PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 17:24 IST
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 17:24 IST

PM-designate Narendra Modi greets as he arrives as he arrives to take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives to take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Narendra Modi greets as he arrives to take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu greets PM-designate Narendra Modi on his arrival to take oath for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Narendra Modi as prime minister, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

PM-designate Narendra Modi takes oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

PM-designate Narendra Modi signs the copy after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Narendra Modi during the takes oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

A glimpse at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 09 June 2024, 17:24 IST
