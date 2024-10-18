Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

In relief to Sadhguru, Supreme Court junks petition against Isha Foundation over 'holding two women captive'

They are voluntarily residing in an Ashram and are free to move out of the Ashram, the SC noted.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 06:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 06:43 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSadhguruhabeas corpus

Follow us on :

Follow Us