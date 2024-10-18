In relief to Sadhguru, Supreme Court junks petition against Isha Foundation over 'holding two women captive'

<p>The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a habeas corpus petition against Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre, filed by a father alleging that his two daughters were held captive and being brainwashed there, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1847162544001048650" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p>.<p>The SC took note of the statements of the two daughters, aged 39 years and 42 years, and said that they are voluntarily residing in an Ashram and are free to move out of the Ashram. Thus, no further directions in the habeas corpus is required, and the case should be closed.</p><p>The top court further clarifed that the closure of this case will not affect any other regulatory compliance which Isha Yoga Centre has to meet.</p>.<p>In addition, SC <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1847162603119784062" rel="nofollow">observed</a> that any institution with women and minors must have an internal complaint committee as a requirement to be complied with.</p>.<p>In September, the Madras High Court had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/why-jaggi-vasudev-encouraging-women-to-live-the-life-of-a-hermitess-madras-high-court-raps-sadhguru-3214329">sought</a> a status report on all criminal cases registered against the organisation.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>