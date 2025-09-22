Menu
In search of loo, passenger knocks on cockpit door of Air India flight; Pilot fears hijack attempt

The incident occurred on flight IX 1086, which took off from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 at 8 am and landed in Varanasi at 10.27 am.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 09:31 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 09:31 IST
BengaluruAir IndiaTrending

