<p>An Air India Express flight from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> to Varanasi reported a mid-air security scare on Sunday, September 22, after a passenger allegedly walked up to the cockpit while searching for the lavatory.</p><p>The incident occurred on flight IX 1086, which took off from Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 at 8 am and landed in Varanasi at 10.27 am. Sources said the captain did not open the cockpit door when the passenger approached, amid concerns that it could be a potential hijack attempt.</p><p>In a statement, the airline confirmed the incident but maintained that safety was never compromised. “We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.</p><p>Authorities are now looking into the incident to determine whether it was a genuine mistake or a possible security breach.</p>