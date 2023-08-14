'Incident very serious...', Supreme Court denies bail to 3 in Godhra train burning case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider at this stage a bail plea filed by three life term convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case in view of specific roles assigned to them.

"The incident is also a very serious incident. It is not an isolated death of one person," a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said.

The court, however, agreed to list the appeal filed by the convicts before a bench.