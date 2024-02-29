India, Bangladesh DG-level border talks in Dhaka next month

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual DG-level border talks in Dhaka next month to discuss issues related to curbing a variety of cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better coordination between their security forces and agencies, official sources said on Thursday.

A delegation led by Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Nitin Agrawal is slated to travel to Bangladesh for the meeting to be held between March 5-9, the sources told PTI.

This will be the 54th edition of the talks between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The discussions will be held at the BGB headquarters in Dhaka's Pilkhana.

BGB DG Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui will lead the Bangladeshi delegation. The talks will include officials from home and external affairs ministries, and anti-narcotics and other agencies of the two countries, they said.