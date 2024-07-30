India can leverage its solar and storage edge to avoid power shortages: Report

Mumbai: India can avoid imminent power shortages and ensure long-term affordable electricity by leveraging its impressive achievements in low-cost clean energy and storage, according to a new study from the University of California’s India Energy and Climate Center (IECC).

Driven by rapid economic growth and extreme heat waves, India’s electricity demand has surged in recent years.

Peak demand reached 250 GW in May 2024, an increase of 46 GW in just the previous two years. The study finds that, if this trend continues, peak electricity demand could increase by another 50-80 GW by 2027, according to a press statement.

The power grid is particularly stressed during summer evenings and nights when demand remains high but solar energy generation drops to near zero.

Despite plans to add nearly 100 GW of renewable energy, 28 GW of thermal, and 13 GW of hydroelectric capacity by 2027, the study shows India will still face significant evening and night power shortages of 20-40 GW, or about 8-12 per cent, starting as early as 2026.

To meet this shortfall, India needs firm power capacity, in addition to what is under construction, that could be deployed quickly. While new thermal or hydro power plants take 5-8 years to build, solar and storage systems can be constructed in just 1-2 years, offering a rapid and effective solution to the impending power crisis.

“We find that if India combines 50 GW of solar energy with 15-30 GW of energy storage, near-term power shortages could be avoided,” said Dr Nikit Abhyankar, Senior Scientist at IECC. “The good news is that India has achieved record-low solar and energy storage prices recently, making them much cheaper than building new thermal power plants,” added Abhyankar.